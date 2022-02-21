National Vision (EYE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect National Vision to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $38.23 on Monday. National Vision has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average of $51.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85.
National Vision declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on EYE. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.
National Vision Company Profile
National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Vision (EYE)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.