National Vision (EYE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect National Vision to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $38.23 on Monday. National Vision has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average of $51.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85.

National Vision declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 179,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,234 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in National Vision by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in National Vision by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in National Vision by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EYE. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

