Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS)’s share price rose 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 183.55 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 183.55 ($2.50). Approximately 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179 ($2.43).
The company has a market capitalization of £19.38 million and a PE ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 187.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 186.53.
About Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS)
Featured Stories
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Nationwide Building Society Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nationwide Building Society and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.