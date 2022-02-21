NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Price Target Cut to GBX 300 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 310 ($4.19) to GBX 300 ($4.06) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NWG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Investec raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.90.

NWG stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,763,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 306,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 139,374 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 136,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,388,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

