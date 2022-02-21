NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Price Target Cut to GBX 300 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 310 ($4.19) to GBX 300 ($4.06) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NWG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Investec raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.90.
NWG stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,763,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.39.
NatWest Group Company Profile
NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.
