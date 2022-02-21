Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,853 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,853 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 140.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth $97,000.

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.32. 2,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,788. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $50.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.52.

