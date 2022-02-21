Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 146,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000. Oaktree Specialty Lending makes up approximately 0.7% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Oaktree Specialty Lending as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 68,278 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 506,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 106,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 639,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,705. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OCSL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.46. 35,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 40.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.94.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

