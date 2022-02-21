Neblio (NEBL) Trading 30.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Neblio has a market capitalization of $8.80 million and approximately $64,824.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00022692 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00015221 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004407 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001382 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,982,387 coins and its circulating supply is 18,694,988 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.