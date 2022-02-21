Nelnet (NNI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

NYSE NNI opened at $81.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 61.31, a current ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.93. Nelnet has a twelve month low of $68.60 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is currently 7.48%.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $48,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNI. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Nelnet by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Nelnet by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Nelnet by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nelnet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

