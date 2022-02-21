Nestree Price Reaches $0.0049 (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Nestree has a market cap of $11.58 million and approximately $437,772.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,129.80 or 1.00261654 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00064562 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00023470 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002267 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00015184 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.28 or 0.00357207 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,355,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nestree Coin Trading

