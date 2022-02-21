NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.27). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.
NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01.
Shares of NBSE opened at $1.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $11.03.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,811,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 426,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.
About NeuBase Therapeutics
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines.
