Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Reaches $0.99 on Top Exchanges

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $448.58 million and $5.09 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00043633 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.65 or 0.06925322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,062.60 or 1.00080191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00048014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00050428 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 454,659,885 coins and its circulating supply is 454,659,286 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

