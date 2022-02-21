New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:NJR traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.99. The stock had a trading volume of 18,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,568. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 118.85%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NJR. StockNews.com downgraded New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Mizuho lowered New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

In related news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $152,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth $875,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

