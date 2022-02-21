New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect New Mountain Finance to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NMFC opened at $13.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. New Mountain Finance has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $14.11.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NMFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Mountain Finance stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.07% of New Mountain Finance as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 31.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

