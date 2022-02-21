News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Stock Holdings Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,701 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in News were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of News by 3.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of News by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of News by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of News by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 390,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

In other News news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $21,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWS opened at $22.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.68. News Co. has a 52-week low of $20.78 and a 52-week high of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.