Newton Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.71 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Newton has a total market capitalization of $13.32 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Newton has traded down 41.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Newton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00043799 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.25 or 0.06943038 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,124.41 or 0.99741192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00048321 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00050800 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

