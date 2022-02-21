NewYorkCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $317.00 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $317.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.47 or 0.00277644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00015822 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000548 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002164 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.