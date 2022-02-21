NFTify (N1) Hits Market Capitalization of $624,293.68

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. NFTify has a total market cap of $624,293.68 and $33,511.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NFTify has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00043461 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.69 or 0.06902904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,132.94 or 0.99832601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00048796 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00051125 BTC.

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

