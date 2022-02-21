Nia Impact Advisors LLC Has $7.40 Million Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. Square accounts for approximately 3.2% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $7,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Square by 27.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 45.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after buying an additional 3,307,189 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Square by 81.7% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after buying an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Square by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,630,000 after acquiring an additional 273,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Square by 0.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Citigroup started coverage on Square in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Square in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.19.
In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock worth $2,032,686. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
