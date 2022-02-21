Nia Impact Advisors LLC Sells 3,615 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. Fortinet makes up about 3.1% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Fortinet by 19.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 225.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 818,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,960,000 after purchasing an additional 566,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $801,531.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,823 shares of company stock worth $6,014,996 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock traded down $5.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $304.85. 53,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,594. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.21, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.82.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

