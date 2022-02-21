Nicholas V. Wilson Buys 3,236 Shares of EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO) Stock

EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO) insider Nicholas V. Wilson bought 3,236 shares of EPE Special Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £1,035.52 ($1,401.24).

ESO stock opened at GBX 287 ($3.88) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. EPE Special Opportunities Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 263.98 ($3.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 442 ($5.98). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 328.60. The company has a market cap of £90.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21.

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

