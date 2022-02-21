Nicholas V. Wilson Buys 3,236 Shares of EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO) Stock

EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO) insider Nicholas V. Wilson bought 3,236 shares of EPE Special Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £1,035.52 ($1,401.24).
ESO stock opened at GBX 287 ($3.88) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. EPE Special Opportunities Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 263.98 ($3.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 442 ($5.98). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 328.60. The company has a market cap of £90.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21.
About EPE Special Opportunities
