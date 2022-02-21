Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.4% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $159.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $386.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 546,696 shares of company stock valued at $88,013,355. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

