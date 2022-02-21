Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $6.88 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.9% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $152.14 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $139.57 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $449.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.91 and a 200-day moving average of $160.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.06%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.