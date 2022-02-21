Nimiq Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $24.13 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,888.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,716.95 or 0.06986458 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.61 or 0.00286997 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.63 or 0.00780772 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015033 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00069647 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008234 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.78 or 0.00410858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.92 or 0.00218373 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,579,251,534 coins and its circulating supply is 8,965,001,534 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

