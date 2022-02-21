NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stock Position Trimmed by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 85.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 833,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 400.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the third quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $28.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $30.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NI. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

