NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) PT Raised to €56.50 at Credit Suisse Group

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from €52.50 ($59.66) to €56.50 ($64.20) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

NNGRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NN Group from €42.00 ($47.73) to €45.00 ($51.14) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded NN Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Get NN Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NNGRY traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.15. 36,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,847. NN Group has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.80.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.