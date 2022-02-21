NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 734,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557,728 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.19% of NOV worth $9,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NOV by 38.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $447,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NOV by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,142,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $369,868,000 after acquiring an additional 900,158 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NOV by 16.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,604 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in NOV by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,670,772 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $132,836,000 after acquiring an additional 68,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NOV by 7.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,611,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,897,000 after acquiring an additional 577,427 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. COKER & PALMER lowered NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

NYSE:NOV opened at $17.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

