NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Trading Down 9.8%

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX)’s stock price dropped 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47.
About NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NovAccess Global (XSNX)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for NovAccess Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovAccess Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.