NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Trading Down 9.8%

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX)’s stock price dropped 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47.

About NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX)

NovAccess Global, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It provides novel diagnostics, therapeutics in cancer & neurological diseases and develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients. The company was founded on February 25, 1997 and is headquartered in Chesterland, OH.

