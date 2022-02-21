Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

NUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.58. The stock had a trading volume of 554,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,829. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.41.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,893,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46,186 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,450,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,638,000 after purchasing an additional 264,454 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,770,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,130,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,799,000 after purchasing an additional 269,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,470,000 after purchasing an additional 267,575 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.