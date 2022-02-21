Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Trading 0.7% Higher

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.50. 86,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 194,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 11.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.91.

Get Nubeva Technologies alerts:

In other Nubeva Technologies news, Senior Officer Steve Perkins sold 125,000 shares of Nubeva Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total value of C$100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,823,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,458,709.60.

Nubeva Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software-as-a-service software and services that enable enterprises to run cybersecurity in the cloud in North America. It offers Nubeva Prisms SSL/TLS decryption solution that decrypts cloud traffic and enables security teams to monitor network traffic and data in motion for threats; Netflow/IPFIX network protocols designed to collect IP traffic information enabling enterprises to determine the source and destination of traffic and to analyze traffic to identify the cause of congestion or to detect intrusion; and Nubeva Prisms Services Processor, a cloud-native packet processor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nubeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nubeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.