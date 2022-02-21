Nucleus Vision Hits Market Capitalization of $14.62 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded flat against the dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $14.62 million and $984,880.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00037590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00107730 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,209,317,639 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.