Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) by 75.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,409,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605,416 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Nuvation Bio worth $14,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Oleg Nodelman purchased 185,026 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,422,849.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $13,720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NUVB stock opened at $4.87 on Monday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvation Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

