NV5 Global (NVEE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect NV5 Global to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $104.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.55. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $79.58 and a 12-month high of $141.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $1,066,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. 61.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVEE. Robert W. Baird downgraded NV5 Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

