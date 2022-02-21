NVIDIA Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NVIDIA in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.43.

NVDA opened at $236.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.22 and a 200 day moving average of $253.16. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $591.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.86, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after buying an additional 131,109,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after buying an additional 1,505,461 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after buying an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,404,000 after buying an additional 88,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 922,012 shares of company stock worth $289,545,670 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

