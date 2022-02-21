NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Boosted by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 295.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.6% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $62,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.43.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 922,012 shares of company stock valued at $289,545,670 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $236.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.16. The firm has a market cap of $591.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

