O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.850-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.380-$0.430 EPS.

NYSE OI traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.35. 974,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the third quarter worth $227,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the third quarter worth $243,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in O-I Glass by 10.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in O-I Glass by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.