O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.380-$0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$2.000 EPS.

NYSE:OI traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 974,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,415. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 247.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 612,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after buying an additional 436,513 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 834,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 309,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,619,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,603,000 after acquiring an additional 248,472 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 298,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 126,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 51,787 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

