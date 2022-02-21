O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.380-$0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$2.000 EPS.
NYSE:OI traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 974,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,415. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 247.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 612,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after buying an additional 436,513 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 834,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 309,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,619,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,603,000 after acquiring an additional 248,472 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 298,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 126,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 51,787 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
O-I Glass Company Profile
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
