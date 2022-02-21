Oak Street Health (OSH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:OSH opened at $15.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.98. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $65.22.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

In other Oak Street Health news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $25,223.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $875,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,223 shares of company stock worth $4,229,806. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 28.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen cut shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.