OAX (OAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.44 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, OAX has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. One OAX coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges. OAX has a market cap of $9.44 million and $171,968.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OAX Profile

OAX (OAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official website is oax.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

