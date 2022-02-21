Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 167,930 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 548.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,069 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,025,000 after purchasing an additional 25,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after purchasing an additional 75,191 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $4.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $21.48.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 55,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $340,828.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 197,042 shares of company stock worth $1,186,308 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

