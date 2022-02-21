Oddz Tops 24-Hour Volume of $446,754.00 (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Oddz has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and approximately $446,754.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00043752 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.49 or 0.06955927 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,223.73 or 1.00106762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00048188 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00050774 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,778,568 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

