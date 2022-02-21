ODIN PROTOCOL Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $14,309.00 (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $14,309.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00043663 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.83 or 0.06913579 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,067.35 or 0.99847564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00051497 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

