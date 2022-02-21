Offshift (XFT) Price Hits $5.06

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 18.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, Offshift has traded down 48.9% against the US dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.06 or 0.00013747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $24.59 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,730.53 or 0.99714474 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00063650 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00022256 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002182 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.34 or 0.00348424 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,855,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

