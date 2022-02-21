Oikos (OKS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $61,751.00

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Oikos has a market cap of $633,260.19 and approximately $61,751.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oikos has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00043531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.07 or 0.06965877 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,415.08 or 0.99512040 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00048222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050976 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

