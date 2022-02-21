Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.76) Per Share

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Oil States International in a report released on Thursday, February 17th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.76) per share for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oil States International’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE OIS opened at $5.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $336.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 3.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Oil States International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 149,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Oil States International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Oil States International by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oil States International by 1,840.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Oil States International by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 157,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

