Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.750-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.Omnicell also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.720 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.71.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $125.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.22 and its 200-day moving average is $163.49. Omnicell has a one year low of $119.30 and a one year high of $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,542,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,759 shares of company stock worth $1,944,442. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 203,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,653,000 after buying an additional 12,850 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 193,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,830,000 after buying an additional 39,638 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

