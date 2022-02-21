ON24 (ONTF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect ON24 to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ONTF opened at $15.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $714.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.39. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52.

ONTF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON24 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other ON24 news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 32,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $522,178.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,767 shares of company stock worth $3,268,514.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 265,285.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ON24 by 237.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 167.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 38,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

