Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $118.00

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 118 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 132 ($1.79), with a volume of 279824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141 ($1.91).

The stock has a market cap of £91.26 million and a PE ratio of -17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 157.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 170.84.

In other Oncimmune news, insider Adam Hill acquired 5,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £9,999.96 ($13,531.75).

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test for early detection of lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers that can help stratify patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID disease-specific stratification panels.

