OneLedger (OLT) Price Reaches $0.0168 on Major Exchanges

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, OneLedger has traded down 36.3% against the dollar. One OneLedger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $8.28 million and approximately $226,202.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00037350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00107631 BTC.

About OneLedger

OneLedger is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,040,977 coins. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.