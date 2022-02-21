ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 579,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,098 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of ONEOK worth $33,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in ONEOK by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in ONEOK by 5.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 2.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 46,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 219.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE opened at $61.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $42.55 and a one year high of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.88%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OKE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

