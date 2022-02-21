ONEOK (OKE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OKE stock opened at $61.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $42.55 and a 12 month high of $66.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.88%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

