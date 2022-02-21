Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $535,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTO opened at $85.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.17. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $52.17 and a 52 week high of $106.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.03.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $225.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

